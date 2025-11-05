Toyota raises profit outlook, confident it can weather tariffs

Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, with the Japanese carmaker betting that cost-cutting and strong demand for hybrids would help it ride out the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
The world’s top-selling carmaker now expects operating profit of ¥3.4-trillion (R395.29bn) for the financial year to end-March, up 6% from the ¥3.2-trillion (R364.26bn) it previously forecast.
The US tariffs have dealt a body blow to an industry already stung by deepening competition from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers and a once-in-a-century upheaval brought by the advance of EVs and other new technologies. Toyota estimated the tariffs would cost it ¥1.45-trillion (R165.04bn) in the current financial year.
“North America is facing a tough situation due to the impact of tariffs,” Kenta Kon, Toyota’s CFO, told a financial results briefing. While conditions “were not easy” in other markets such as China, Europe, Asia and Africa, profitability and sales volume remained “solid”, he said.
Toyota reported a second straight quarterly operating profit drop in the second quarter at ¥839.6bn (R95.56bn), down 27% from ¥1.16-trillion (R132.01bn) a year earlier and below the ¥863.1bn (R98.24bn) average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by LSEG.
Despite increased vehicle sales, the carmaker’s North American business swung to an operating loss of ¥134bn (R15.24bn) for the first half of the financial year from a ¥128bn (R14.56bn) profit a year earlier, hurt by US tariffs.
Toyota said last week its worldwide production increased by more than 10% in September and rose for a fourth straight month, as both sales and output increased in the US, its top market.
Toyota shares were deep in negative territory on Wednesday afternoon, trading 3.5% lower compared with a decline of 1.8% shortly before the release of its results.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.