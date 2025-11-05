Motoring

VW and Horizon Robotics team up to develop smart car chips in China

Volkswagen said on Wednesday Carizon, its joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics, will develop the German carmaker’s first in-house chip to power smart driving capabilities in its next generation of cars for China. (SOPA Images)

Volkswagen said on Wednesday Carizon, its joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics, will develop the German carmaker’s first in-house chip to power smart driving capabilities in its next generation of cars for China.

The chip will be used for processing data from cameras and sensors in a car with a single-chip computing power of around 500 to 700 tera operations per second, Volkswagen said. It expected to deliver the product within the next three to five years, it added.

Volkswagen said the move would deepen its research and development capability “in China, for China” without elaborating if the chip will be used in cars to be sold outside the world’s top auto market. It also did not say how it will arrange production of the chip.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Police await Brown Mogotsi’s statement amid hit allegations

2

Poor sleep steals years from people living with HIV

3

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Mapanyapanya was unlawful. It cannot be argued into lawfulness

4

Ramokgopa to meet with construction, nuclear boffins to secure IRP success

5

POLL | With the G20 Leaders’ Summit imminent, do you know what it does?

Top Stories