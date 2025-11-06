Ford SA expands Ranger and Everest engine line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford South Africa is revising its powertrain range, introducing the 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine to both the Ranger and Everest line-ups.

At the same time, the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel will be made available in more derivatives, while the 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel is set to be phased out.

According to Ford, the turbocharged 2.3l EcoBoost has been specifically tuned for local Ranger and Everest applications. The direct-injection unit, built around a lightweight aluminium block, produces 222kW and 452Nm and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The entry-level 2.0l turbodiesel has also received an upgrade, gaining a new timing chain that’s said to improve durability and performance. For the first time, the 10-speed automatic transmission — now featuring updated calibration — will be available in XL and XLT models.

The flagship 3.0l V6 turbodiesel will be rolled out to a broader range of models, with further details to follow.

The updated line-up is expected to reach local showrooms in the first half of 2026.