Jimmie Johnson to race at 2026 hometown event in San Diego

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven-time Nascar Cup Series champion, who retired from full-time competition in 2020, will race in the No 84 Toyota Camry XSE with a Carvana sponsorship on the 5.47km road course.

Racing legend and San Diego native Jimmie Johnson will make one of his rare appearances back on the Nascar circuit when it visits his hometown for a historic race next season.

Johnson confirmed via press release that he intends to race in Nascar’s new road-course event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego — the first race at an active military base in Nascar history — on the weekend of June 19-21, 2026.

The seven-time Nascar Cup Series champion, who retired from full-time competition in 2020, will race in the No 84 Toyota Camry XSE with a Carvana sponsorship on the 5.47km road course.

“Growing up just miles from San Diego, I dreamt about racing here in a Nascar vehicle some day, but I never thought it would be possible,” Johnson said. ”I just came to the realisation that there would be no way Nascar could race in that city — as there would be nowhere to put a track. So it’s just mind-blowing to me that Nascar made this a reality.

”To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family and friends, and do it with Carvana and Legacy Motor Club, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream.

“When I think about everything this sport has given me and where it all started, being able to race in San Diego at this level feels like my career has come full circle. Starting out on two wheels racing motorcycles throughout the west coast and now being able to race on four in the same region is something I never thought I would see.

“Additionally, my grandparents were military and are buried in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery nearby the base, so it’s an honour to race there — this is going to be very special.”

Johnson has participated in 14 Nascar races over the past three years since becoming a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club at the end of the 2022 season. He was named majority owner of Legacy in January and followed that up with a third-place finish at the Daytona 500 the following month — his first top-five finish since his full-time retirement.

Field Level Media