Mazda updates CX-30 with new touchscreen interface and refreshed cabin trim

Mazda has updated its CX-30 crossover with various interior enhancements. (LAKHE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Mazda Southern Africa will roll out updates to its CX-30 range this month, introducing a new touchscreen interface and revised interior materials in several models.

All CX-30 derivatives will now feature a touchscreen centre display, which becomes active when wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is in use. This adds touch functionality to Mazda’s existing rotary command interface, giving users another option for operating the infotainment system.

The touchscreen centre display becomes active when wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is in use. (Mazda)

The cabin has also been updated on the entry-level Active and mid-tier Dynamic derivatives, which gain new black trim elements on the instrument panel, door panels, armrests and rear console. These replace the navy finishes used previously, giving the interior a more uniform appearance.

Now available at dealerships, the updated CX-30 models continue to be covered by Mazda’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and service plan, with five years of roadside assistance.

