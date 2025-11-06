Motoring

New Bentley Continental GT Supersports promises rear-driven thrills

Motoring Staff

The new Continental GT Supersports will be unveiled on November 14. (Bentley)

Bentley has confirmed it is applying the finishing touches to an all-new Continental GT Supersports.

A nameplate first used in 1925 and last offered in 2018, the luxury carmaker says this high-performance variant will be the “lightest, most driver-focused” Continental GT variant ever produced. Bentley added that the Supersports will boast rear-wheel drive and be produced in limited numbers.

We also expect it to have a more powerful engine (possibly a non-hybridised version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 used in the standard car), uprated brakes and a plethora of chassis tweaks aimed at sharpening the car’s handling.

More details will be released when the new Supersports is unveiled in New York on November14, so watch this space.

