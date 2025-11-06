New Bentley Continental GT Supersports promises rear-driven thrills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Continental GT Supersports will be unveiled on November 14.

Bentley has confirmed it is applying the finishing touches to an all-new Continental GT Supersports.

A nameplate first used in 1925 and last offered in 2018, the luxury carmaker says this high-performance variant will be the “lightest, most driver-focused” Continental GT variant ever produced. Bentley added that the Supersports will boast rear-wheel drive and be produced in limited numbers.

We also expect it to have a more powerful engine (possibly a non-hybridised version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 used in the standard car), uprated brakes and a plethora of chassis tweaks aimed at sharpening the car’s handling.

More details will be released when the new Supersports is unveiled in New York on November14, so watch this space.