Russell ready for anything on return to scene of first F1 win

Russell has won twice this year, most recently in Singapore last month, and while looking forward to the sport's new engine era next season with Mercedes tipped to stand out, is not done yet for 2025.

George Russell is ready for anything on his return to Interlagos, the Sao Paulo circuit famed for its fickle weather and putting Formula One drivers through an emotional rollercoaster.

In 2022, the Mercedes driver experienced the elation of a first grand prix triumph, from pole position, after also winning the Saturday sprint.

Last year the Briton started Sunday’s race on the front row, took the lead and then, after an ill-timed safety car, ended up fourth while Max Verstappen steered his Red Bull to victory from 17th on the grid.

“We pitted, and the red flag came out two minutes later,” Russell recalled, painfully, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday at an event hosted by team sponsor Petronas.

“I left that race very upset and disappointed because it was a flip of a coin. If there was no red flag, we pitted at the right point. We could have continued on to victory.

“That’s how Formula One goes. Sometimes it goes for you. Sometimes it goes against you.”

In 2022, he had not realised the emotional effect his victory would have on those around him or how much it mattered.

He remembered his parents in tears along with his battle-hardened race engineer — no stranger to winning world championships.

“Brazil will always hold a very special place in my heart as a circuit. I did my first FP1 (free practice) with Force India in 2017,” he added.

“I really loved the culture over here. The fans are so passionate, so regardless if I had this special moment or not, Brazil is a race that I always love to come to.”

While the drivers’ title is a battle between McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with Verstappen looking a long shot, Russell and Mercedes are still fighting Ferrari and Red Bull for second in the constructors’ standings.

“I’m open to anything, to be honest,” he said when asked if he was hoping for a helping hand from the weather in that battle.

“I think realistically, in normal circumstances, McLaren have the best car and are a dominant force at the moment.

“They (Norris, now the F1 leader) had a great weekend in Mexico, but the races before they weren’t in their best run of form. So it’s anybody’s game, really.

“You have to go in there, fight for everything, and see what you can achieve.”

Of the four races remaining, Russell singled out Las Vegas and Qatar — the two that follow Brazil — as Mercedes’ best hopes of success.

“But again, I didn’t go to Singapore expecting victory. So we have to keep an open mind, take the opportunities when they come,” he added.

“We’re focused on trying to beat Ferrari and Red Bull for second in the constructors, because that would mean a huge amount to the whole team. And see where it takes us.”

Reuters