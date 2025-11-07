Motoring

Colapinto seals Alpine seat for 2026 alongside Gasly

Franco Colapinto remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point in 2025. (Mark Sutton - Formula 1)

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will continue alongside Frenchman Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season, the Renault-owned Formula One team announced at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday.

While race winner Gasly has a contract to the end of 2028, Colapinto’s future had remained uncertain while the team assessed their options.

The 22-year-old, who replaced Australian rookie Jack Doohan after the first six races of the season, remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point in 2025.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

There are no rogue elements at Idac, says head Andrea Johnson

2

Bosasa’s Agrizzi gets 40-year sentence, wholly suspended for five years

3

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From Wall Street to Africa; paving the next wave of growth

4

Study reveals 14 key skills South Africans need to become successful entrepreneurs

5

POLL | Was Nkosana Makate’s decades-long fight against Vodacom worth it?

Top Stories