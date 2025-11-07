Colapinto seals Alpine seat for 2026 alongside Gasly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will continue alongside Frenchman Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season, the Renault-owned Formula One team announced at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday.

While race winner Gasly has a contract to the end of 2028, Colapinto’s future had remained uncertain while the team assessed their options.

The 22-year-old, who replaced Australian rookie Jack Doohan after the first six races of the season, remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point in 2025.

Reuters