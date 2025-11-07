Deadline looms for KZN drivers to adopt new vehicle licence plates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new plates are blue over white for private vehicles and black on white for taxis.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has reminded vehicle owners about the looming November 30 deadline for the switch to the new vehicle licence plate numbering system.

The rollout started on December 1 2023, giving owners a 24-month window ending this month to purchase the new registration plates.

The first phase of the migration focused on the registration of new vehicles, re-registration of vehicles to new owners, stolen vehicles that were recovered and re-licensed in the owner’s name and government vehicles.

The second phase started on March 1, when all vehicle owners could migrate to the new system, which was integrated with the electronic national traffic information system (eNatis) and supported by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says KZN motorists who have not migrated to new registration plates will face hefty fines. (SUPPLIED)

The old system of town-specific codes, for example, ND for Durban, is being phased out. The new numbering system consists of two letters and two numbers followed by the ZN suffix

The look is also different, with the general population plates in blue letters on a white reflector surface and public transport plates in black letters on a white surface. Buses, minibus taxis and e-hailing cars are categorised under the latter colour scheme.

A copy of an operating licence must accompany the application for a public passenger-carrying vehicle, though the communications department hadn’t yet clarified what that would entail for e-hailers.

Personalised plates are allowed with up to seven characters, and the integrated security measures in the new plates include holograms and watermarks to help combat counterfeiting and fraud. Licence plates will cost about R400 depending on the manufacturer.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has warned motorists that fines will be issued for non-compliance after the November 30 deadline.