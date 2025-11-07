Ford may scrap F-150 Lightning electric pickup, WSJ reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford executives are considering scrapping the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford executives are considering scrapping the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford declined to comment directly, but said it was focused on producing petrol- and hybrid-powered variants of its F-150 as it recovers from the fire at Novelis.

Last month a union official told Reuters Ford was pausing production at the Dearborn, Michigan, plant that makes its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a fire at a supplier’s aluminium factory.

“We have good inventories of the F-150 Lightning and will bring Rouge electric vehicle centre back up at the right time, but don’t have an exact date,” Ford said on Thursday.

The WSJ report said General Motors executives have discussed discontinuing some electric trucks, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Detroit three, which includes Ford, GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, have rolled back their ambitious plans for EVs in the US, pivoting to their combustion-powered models.

Reuters