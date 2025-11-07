‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ delayed again, set for November 2026 release

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Analysts expect the game to generate billions in sales within the first few weeks of launch.

Take-Two Interactive said on Thursday it expects to launch Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19 next year in the latest delay for the gaming industry’s most anticipated title after the blockbuster success of its predecessor.

Shares of the company, which had previously said it would launch the title on May 26, were down more than 7% in extended trading.

This marks the second delay for the game, initially set for launch this year, and will further disappoint millions of fans who have waited for more than a decade for the next installment in the best-selling franchise.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realisze has been a long wait, but the extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” developers Rockstar Games said.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be a major catalyst that could spur console and hardware upgrades, giving a boost to videogame industry growth at a time when gamers are choosy with titles and prefer sticking with proven franchises.

“Taking the right amount of time to develop and perfect the game is important because generally rushed games with flaws never recover or reach sales potential,” DA Davidson & Co analyst Wyatt Swanson said.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V took the industry by storm with its advanced graphics, gameplay mechanics and realistic environments, making it one of the most profitable videogames ever.

Take-Two also raised its forecast for annual bookings to between $6.40bn (R111,210,949,760) and $6.50bn (R112,948,483,700), compared with its prior forecast of between $6.05bn (R105,128,973,290) and $6.15bn (R106,866,642,270), on the back of strong spending on its mobile and premium titles.

Reuters