Motoring

Norris on pole for Sao Paulo GP sprint race

Norris is a point clear of Piastri in the overall standings with four grands prix and two sprints, including Saturday, to come. (Rudy Carezzevoli)

McLaren’s Formula One leader Lando Norris put himself on pole position for the Sao Paulo Sprint race on Friday, with teammate and closest title rival Oscar Piastri qualifying third.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli joined the Briton - who won last year’s sprint - on the front row for Saturday’s race at Interlagos.

Norris is a point clear of Piastri in the overall standings with four grands prix and two sprints, including Saturday, to come. The 100km race offers eight points to the winner, with the top eight scoring.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

There are no rogue elements at Idac, says head Andrea Johnson

2

Bosasa’s Agrizzi gets 40-year sentence, wholly suspended for five years

3

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From Wall Street to Africa; paving the next wave of growth

4

Study reveals 14 key skills South Africans need to become successful entrepreneurs

5

POLL | Was Nkosana Makate’s decades-long fight against Vodacom worth it?

Top Stories