Norris on pole for Sao Paulo GP sprint race

McLaren’s Formula One leader Lando Norris put himself on pole position for the Sao Paulo Sprint race on Friday, with teammate and closest title rival Oscar Piastri qualifying third.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli joined the Briton - who won last year’s sprint - on the front row for Saturday’s race at Interlagos.

Norris is a point clear of Piastri in the overall standings with four grands prix and two sprints, including Saturday, to come. The 100km race offers eight points to the winner, with the top eight scoring.

Reuters