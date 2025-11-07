Rare Repsol-liveried 1990 Porsche 962C goes under the hammer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UK-based auction platform Collecting Cars is headlining its November Sealed Bids event with a 1990 Porsche 962C Group C racer. It’s regarded as one of the most original examples of its kind ever offered for sale.

Built in July 1990 for Brun Motorsport, chassis 962-163 is one of just seven customer 962Cs constructed to full 1988 works specification and one of only three delivered new to the Swiss team. It remains accident-free and unrestored, having competed only twice during its period racing career at Montreal and Mexico City.

The car retains its factory bodywork, hand-painted Repsol livery and the correct 3.0l twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, which produces about 520kW. After spending decades in private collections, it was sympathetically recommissioned in 2023 by Katana Ltd to preserve its originality while ensuring it remains track-ready.

Joining the endurance icon are several other notable lots, including a 1962 Maserati 5000 GT originally commissioned by Mexican president Adolfo López Mateos, a 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 and a McLaren 675LT Spider MSO Carbon Series showing just 23km from new. Also on offer is the first long-wheelbase Porsche 911 E prototype built by the factory.

Online sealed bidding is open and closes on November 13.