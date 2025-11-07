SVI launches lightweight armouring for Porsche Cayenne Coupé

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bashewa-based SVI Engineering has introduced a new Lite armouring package for the Porsche Cayenne Coupé, aimed at providing discreet protection without significantly affecting vehicle performance.

The company says the package is designed to protect against 9mm 124-grain handgun rounds. Unlike full 360º armouring, the SVI Lite solution focuses on side closures, allowing customers to choose which doors are armoured. Each selected door is fitted with concealed Kevlar panels and lightweight armoured glass, adding less than 15kg per door.

SVI says one of the advantages of the Lite package is that the ballistic glass allows side windows to operate normally. This means drivers can continue using parking-ticket machines, biometric readers and other devices, while passengers retain full control of their windows.

The SVI Lite option for the Cayenne Coupé is priced from R74,950 per closure (excluding VAT). Fitment at SVI’s Pretoria facility typically takes two weeks, regardless of the number of doors specified.