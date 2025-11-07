Travis Pastrana is the star in new Gymkhana ‘Aussie Shred’ film

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stunt driver Travis Pastrana with the new Gymkhana car in Australia.

American freestyle motocross performer, rally and Nascar driver, and stunt performer Travis Pastrana will replace the late Ken Block in a new episode of the popular Gymkhana series titled Aussie Shred.

Block began the YouTube-based Gymkhana series in 2008, performing daredevil stunts at various landmark locations, and culminating in a total of 16 Gymkhana videos, including spin-offs. He died in January 2023 in a snowmobile accident.

Friend and professional rival Travis Pastrana is set to continue the Gymkhana legacy with a new episode filmed in Australia and in a new car. The vehicles used in the series include a number of rally Subaru STIs, Ford Fiestas, an electric Audi and a Ford F-150 bakkie. The fire-breathing 1964 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn was perhaps the most memorable.

Pastrana will tear up Aussie streets in the new Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo that’s based on the 1978 all-wheel drive Subaru BRAT small bakkie. It’s equipped with a turbocharged 2.0l boxer engine modified to rev up to 9,500rpm, developing 492kW and 922Nm. It’s managed through a six-speed sequential SADEV gearbox.

The Subaru Brataroo is based on a small 1970s bakkie powered by a 492kW motor. (SUBARU)

Further customisation includes motorsport-grade differentials, carbon-fibre bodywork and the most advanced active aerodynamics on a Gymkhana car to date. The front fender louvres have real-time adjustability for the car’s front-end balance while in flight or on the ground.

Two interchangeable rear wings include a larger wing for high downforce and maximum aerodynamic stability that extends upward, and a smaller one for more general tyre-shredding antics.

The radical widebody car’s livery sports a 1970s look inspired by Australia’s outback sunsets and featuring kangaroos flashing Pastrana’s signature thumbs up.

The cockpit is finished with a carbon-fibre dashboard and composite wood-grain accents. There’s also a restored OEM specification radio and repurposed HVAC controls used to adjust the active aero.

Active aero on the new car helps it stick to tarmac and increases visual drama. (Subaru)

“This BRAT’s completely unhinged — in the best way possible. It’s got the soul of a vintage Subaru with the tech to do things no Gymkhana car has done. It’s hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we’ve built,” said Pastrana. “

The car made its debut at the 2025 Sema Show in Las Vegas. The next Gymkhana film, Aussie Shred, premieres early in December on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.