Norris wins Sao Paulo GP as Verstappen climbs to third from pit lane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday .

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday after teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane, another astonishing performance from the four-times world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.

Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc out of the race.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors’ championship already won by McLaren.

Reuters