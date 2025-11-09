Motoring

Verstappen to start Sao Paulo GP from pitlane

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the pitlane after Red Bull changed the engine, power unit components and setup of his car overnight.

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the pitlane after Red Bull changed the engine, power unit components and setup of his car overnight.

The Dutch driver, third in the championship but 39 points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris with four races and a sprint remaining, had qualified 16th for the race at Interlagos.

Verstappen, who won last year in Brazil from 17th on the grid, wrote off his championship chances after qualifying but will be planning to come through the field regardless.

Norris will start on pole with teammate and closest rival Oscar Piastri lining up fourth.

Reuters

