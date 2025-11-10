Cybertruck chief Siddhant Awasthi leaves Tesla after eight years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sales of the Cybertruck have faced challenges, with Tesla offering thousands of dollars in discounts on inventory vehicles in recent months.

Tesla’s head of the Cybertruck programme, Siddhant Awasthi, said late on Sunday he is leaving the US electric vehicle maker after more than eight years with the company.

Awasthi, who began his Tesla journey as an intern, most recently oversaw the Cybertruck programme from its engineering phase to large-scale production, leading efforts in product strategy, quality enhancements and supply chain management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In addition to heading the Cybertruck initiative, he also took on leadership of Tesla’s Model 3 program last July.

“Eight years ago, when I started as an intern, I never dreamed I’d one day have the opportunity to lead the Cybertruck programme and bring it to reality,” Awasthi wrote in a LinkedIn post late on Sunday.

The Elon Musk-led automaker posted record deliveries in the third quarter, driven by a rush of US buyers trying to grab a $7,500 (R129,535) tax credit before it expired on September 30. However, analysts expect a sharp slump in the fourth quarter as the incentive for EV purchases vanishes.

A US recall filing in March indicated 46,096 Cybertrucks had been produced between the vehicle’s introduction in November 2023 and early this year.

Reuters