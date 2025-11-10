Gordon Murray supercar expected to fetch up to R350m at auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The S1 LM is a five unit special model that celebrates McLaren's famous win at Le Mans.

Auction house RM Sotheby’s has announced the sale of the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles’ (GMSV) S1 LM, short for “Special One Le Mans” — one of only five units created under the newly launched special curations division of Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA).

GMSV specialises in one-off or bespoke ultra-low batch curations and the S1 LM, first seen at Monterey Week in August, is its first product. It’s built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the famous McLaren F1 GTR win on its debut race at a rain-soaked Le Mans 24 Hours in 1995.

Subscribing to the Gordon Murray philosophy, the S1 LM weighs a paltry 957kg. It has full-carbon fibre bodywork with aero, including the McLaren GTR-inspired roof-mounted snorkel, and is powered by a bespoke, naturally aspirated 4.3l V12 engine producing more than 510kW at 12,100rpm.

A naturally aspirated V12 engine that screams past 12,000rpm nestles at the back of the S1 LM. (RM SO)

The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox derived from the one used in the GMA T.50 and breathes through an exclusive Inconel exhaust system wrapped in 18-carat gold heat shielding, just as its 1992 F1 muse did.

The suspension is bespoke, with new geometry, a lower ride height and unique damper settings to deliver a “sharp and highly connected driving experience”, according to its maker.

The similarities with the McLaren F1 continue with Murray’s signature central driving position inspired by single-seater racing. The cockpit is pared back and minimalist, with lightweight materials.

Ron Dennis, Gordon Murray and Mansour Ojjeh are the trio that agreed to build McLaren F1, the greatest road car the world had ever seen at the time. (, MCLAREN)

The roadgoing McLaren F1 of the 1990s for a long time held the record of the world’s fastest production car. It had a 6.1l BMW V12 engine that powered it to 386km/h. It remains the fastest naturally aspirated car to this day, and the same engine powered the racing McLaren F1 GTR long-tail car that won Le Mans.

Both cars are the creations of South African-born Prof Gordon Murray, who was recently honoured at the 2025 Goodwood Festival in the UK with a special sculpture that celebrates his 60-year career as a car designer.

The S1 LM is expected to fetch R350m. More information on the auction can be found here.