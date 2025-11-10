Jaecoo J5 HEV hybrid set for SA release in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jaecoo is gearing up to bring its new J5 HEV hybrid SUV to South Africa in 2026, marking the next stage in the brand’s push into electrified vehicles.

The compact SUV made its global debut at the Omoda & Jaecoo International User Summit held in Wuhu, China, in October.

The J5 HEV is equipped with the Chinese marque’s SHS hybrid system, which pairs an electric motor and battery pack with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to balance efficiency and performance.

Jaecoo claims the SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds, reach a top speed of 175km/h, and cover more than 1,000 km on a single tank. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.3l/100km, with CO 2 emissions of 118.9g/km.

The SHS system adapts seamlessly to city and highway driving, operating with electric-biased efficiency and engaging the petrol engine only when necessary. Drivers can also switch between “Eco” and “Sport” modes for greater frugality or responsiveness.

Jaecoo said the cabin focuses on comfort and refinement, featuring active noise reduction, acoustic glass and enhanced insulation. A 13.2-inch central touchscreen and an ergonomic column shifter are fitted as standard. Safety is supported by 20 advanced driver-assistance systems and comprehensive battery protection.

Jaecoo has yet to confirm pricing or detailed specifications for the South African market, which will be announced closer to the 2026 launch. When it arrives, the J5 HEV is expected to compete with hybrid models such as the: