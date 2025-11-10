New Toyota Hilux debuts with bold design, improved comfort and tech

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Toyota Hilux gets a more aggressive front end design inspired by its Tacoma sibling.

After months of spy pics, leaked brochure images and forum speculation, Toyota has unveiled its much-anticipated new Hilux at an event in Thailand. A thorough reworking of the outgoing model, it features a bold new exterior design, significant improvements to drivability and comfort and a new interior with updated multimedia and safety technologies.

Spearheaded by the Toyota Australia design team and developed in collaboration with counterparts in Thailand and Japan, the ninth-generation Hilux adopts an aggressive Tacoma-inspired face with slim headlamp clusters bridged by a black finisher bearing “TOYOTA” block lettering. Below sits a honeycomb radiator grille, large side intakes and a silver skid plate flanked by compact fog lights.

Apart from new running boards and alloy wheel designs, the middle section of the popular pickup remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model. The rear, however, has been reworked, with more defined quarter panels flowing into new taillight clusters and a chiselled drop tailgate.

The rear sports a more chiselled look. (Toyota)

Power comes from the familiar 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine — with or without 48V mild-hybrid assistance — producing 150kW and 500Nm of torque (420Nm in manual versions). It’s paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and available in 4x2 or 4x4 guise. Though not yet confirmed, we expect the local line-up to retain the smaller 2.4l GD-6 turbodiesel as an entry point, while the tried-and-tested 2.0l and 2.7l petrol engines are likely to continue in workhorse models.

In overseas markets, the new Hilux will also be offered with a battery-electric powertrain aimed at fleet customers. A 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery powers e-axles on the front and rear for a combined output of 144kW and a range of more than 300km. A hydrogen fuel cell variant is scheduled to join the range in 2028.

Under the skin, enhancements include the adoption of electric power steering, which Toyota says enhances feel, response and ease of use in all driving conditions.

Integrated rear steps aid access to the load bin. (Toyota)

The familiar independent coil-sprung front and leaf-sprung rear suspension have also been revised. Workhorse models retain a setup tuned for heavy-load carrying and towing, while lifestyle-focused variants get custom spring rates and a revised suspension stroke for better ride comfort.

On-road refinement has been finessed through new hydraulic engine mounts and shear-type cabin mounts designed to reduce vibration and enhance ride comfort.

For off-road driving, 4x4 models gain an updated part-time system with high- and low-range ratios. This is complemented by a standard rear differential lock and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select traction control on top-tier automatic models. A multi-terrain monitor provides multiple camera views, including underbody and wheel-placement perspectives, to help drivers navigate obstacles with ease.

The updated interior has a Land Cruiser Prado flavour. (Toyota)

Inside, the new Hilux gets a three-tier dashboard design similar to the latest Land Cruiser Prado. Entry-level models use a 7″ digital instrument cluster, while higher-spec versions feature a 12.3″ unit. A standard 12.3″ central touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice control and expanded Toyota Connected Services. Below it sits a redesigned climate control panel with a selection of physical buttons and knobs — a welcome return to tactile simplicity.

Other interior upgrades include a wider centre console with better storage, newly developed front and rear seats (with up to eight-way power adjustment and lumbar support for the driver, depending on grade) and a redesigned steering wheel with better ergonomics. The latter features a clearer button layout divided into zones for infotainment, audio and driver assistance, plus optional heating. A taller centre console lid that aligns with the door armrest can now slide forward to boost comfort on long trips.

On the safety front, frontal crash performance has been improved thanks to redesigned front rail extensions that better absorb impact forces. Toyota’s latest Safety Sense suite is now standard across the range, adding pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane trace assist, road sign recognition and automatic high beam.

HVAC controls take the shape of physical buttons. (Toyota)

Other standard features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors on double cab models.

The new Hilux is also the first Toyota to introduce a cabin detection alert system that uses radar to detect passengers in the rear seats and warn occupants before exiting the vehicle.

More details, including local specifications and pricing, will be announced closer to the new model’s arrival in South Africa next year.