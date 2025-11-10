Motoring

Subaru to review R170bn electrification investment plan

The Japanese carmaker says it plans to reallocate part of the investment beyond battery electric vehicles to strengthen development and production of hybrid and internal combustion engine models. (Anadolu)

Subaru said on Monday it will review its previously planned ¥1.5-trillion (R171.01bn) investment for electrification and aims to achieve ¥200bn (R22.30bn) in annual cost savings by 2030 to offset the impact of US import tariffs.

The Japanese carmaker said it plans to reallocate part of the investment beyond battery electric vehicles to strengthen development and production of hybrid and internal combustion engine models.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Is the state abusing its power in the Zuma-Sambudla trial?

2

Cool as a cucumber, multimillionaire Makate works on

3

Not getting results during workouts? Here’s why dehydration might be the problem

4

200 trainee traffic cop jobs on offer nets 34,000 applications in KZN

5

Rape, sexual assault claims at School for Deaf

Top Stories