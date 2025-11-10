Subaru to review R170bn electrification investment plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Subaru said on Monday it will review its previously planned ¥1.5-trillion (R171.01bn) investment for electrification and aims to achieve ¥200bn (R22.30bn) in annual cost savings by 2030 to offset the impact of US import tariffs.

The Japanese carmaker said it plans to reallocate part of the investment beyond battery electric vehicles to strengthen development and production of hybrid and internal combustion engine models.

Reuters