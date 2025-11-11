BAIC B30 local pricing and specs unveiled

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pricing for the new BAIC B30 range starts from R519,000.

The BAIC B30 SUV has officially launched in Mzansi.

First shown at August’s Festival of Motoring, this slab-sided newcomer is similar in size to the Toyota RAV4 and is aimed at buyers seeking weekend adventures beyond the city.

Two derivatives are on offer, starting with the B30 Elite Adventure, which rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels and offers 215mm of ground clearance, a 25° approach angle and 30° departure angle.

The BAIC B30 offers both ICE and HEV powertrains. (BAIC)

Standard features on this entry-level model include automatic LED headlamps, wireless charging, a cooled centre console, leather upholstery with power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Drivers also get a fatigue reminder (useful on long trips), adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate and heated, folding side mirrors.

BAIC has bundled in a comprehensive driver-assistance package consisting of lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, autonomous emergency braking and a 360º camera. Six airbags, ABS, traction control and tyre-pressure monitoring are standard.

The B30's feature-rich interior is anchored by a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (BAIC)

Next up is the Premium Adventure, which differentiates itself visually with 19-inch alloy wheels and fixed side steps. Other upgrades include wheel-arch side lights, LED front fog lights with cornering functionality and what BAIC calls “intelligent ceremonial headlights”.

Inside, it adds easy-clean seat material, a 220V/150W power outlet in the boot, acoustic glass, AC pre-ventilation, ventilated front seats and a driver’s seat with three-position memory. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel are optional.

Both B30 models are offered with a choice of two powertrains. The first is a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 138kW and 305Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

BAIC says the boot offers 1,496l of space. (BAIC)

While no performance figures are provided, BAIC claims combined-cycle fuel consumption as low as 8.06l/100km. Four driving modes are available (Standard, Sport, Economy and Snow) as well as three steering modes (Comfort, Standard and Sport).

Those looking for a little more punch can opt for the hybrid version, which pairs the same 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack.

With a combined output of 245kW and 550Nm in Elite Adventure HEV trim, it promises quiet, effortless city driving and plenty of overtaking muscle on the highway. Fuel consumption is claimed at 5.85l/100km.

The flagship B30 Premium Adventure HEV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.95 seconds. (BAIC)

In Premium Adventure HEV specification, the setup delivers 301kW and 685Nm, along with BAIC’s variable all-wheel-drive system for improved traction on slippery surfaces.

It also gains electronic limited-slip assist and an all-terrain system that lets drivers switch between Mud, Sand, Wading and Snow modes. Capable of zipping from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.95 seconds, this flagship offering sips a little more fuel at 6.45l/100km.

Now available at dealerships, pricing for the new BAIC B30 range is as follows:

Elite Adventure 1.5T Petrol 7DCT FWD: R519,000

Premium Adventure 1.5T Petrol 7DCT FWD: R549,900

Elite Adventure HEV 1.5T Hybrid DHT FWD: R639,900

Premium Adventure HEV AWD 1.5T Hybrid DHT AWD: R689,900

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, an eight-year/150,000km high-voltage components warranty and a seven-year/90,000km service plan.