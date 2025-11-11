Car ownership translates to better work and life balance, says WesBank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Millions of South Africans use minibus taxis and e-hailing to get to work and other destinations.

As millions of South Africans make their way to work daily by car, taxi, train, e-hailing or on foot, most of us track what we spend travelling in rand terms, but how often do we consider the cost in time, asks Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communications.

“Mobility is personal. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. It’s about finding the combination that gives you freedom and balance,” said Gaoaketse.

More South Africans are choosing hybrid mobility lifestyles, some opting for smaller, fuel-efficient cars for weekday travel and switching to e-hailing services for weekends or social outings, he said. Others combine public transport with e-hailing to manage first-mile and last-mile travel.

Many families have also downscaled to one car, balancing affordability with flexibility by co-ordinating schedules or supplementing with lift clubs and other transport options.

Gaoaketse said that mobility was not just about getting from A to B.

“It’s about what that journey cost you in time, in money and in quality of life.”

According to a recent study by the University of Cape Town, many South Africans spend 30-60 minutes travelling one way to work. That’s about 7.5 hours a week or the equivalent of four full working days monthly. Over a year that adds up to more than 360 hours, or 15 full days spent commuting.

The same study shows that walking accounts for more than 55% of all trips in the country. For many this is not a choice. One in three South Africans cannot afford other transport options, increasing the time cost significantly, especially for lower-income households.

Gaoaketse said each of the public transport solutions available to citizens carries its own mix of cost, convenience and time, and what works best differs for every commuter.

E-hailing, calculated at two trips a day at about R80 each, totals about R3,200 a month. It offers flexibility but costs can rise quickly.

A Pretoria-to-Sandton round trip on the Gautrain costs R120-R140 a day, or R2,800-R3,500 a month. You gain comfort and reliability but are tied to fixed routes.

Using minibus taxis costs R15-R25 per trip, adding up to R600-R1,000 monthly. It’s affordable but less predictable in terms of time and safety.

WesBank said that owning a vehicle brought control, independence and the ability to plan one’s day with fewer restrictions. While repayments, fuel, insurance and maintenance added to your budget, they also brought predictability.