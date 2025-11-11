Climate campaigner Vettel open to future F1 role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sebastian Vettel, the youngest-ever F1 champion at 23 with Red Bull in 2010, has turned his focus to environmental initiatives and attended Prince William's Earthshot Prize in the lead-up to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.

Retired Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel says he is open to a new role in the sport, provided it is meaningful.

The German, who won four titles with Red Bull and last raced for Aston Martin in 2022, spoke to Reuters at the weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where he was campaigning to raise climate awareness.

“If it’s time well spent, and there’s a challenge, and it has the human component, which I enjoy, then why not?” he said at Interlagos, without going into details or providing possible examples.

“There has to be a purpose. I don’t want to be here just to make money; I don’t want to be here just to be here. That’s not me, and it would feel wrong. Maybe it’s a new role, I don’t know. I’m not knocking at the doors and saying, ‘Look, can you employ me doing this and this?’” added the 38-year-old.

Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen said in June he would welcome Vettel back amid talk of him possibly succeeding Red Bull’s long-time consultant and former racer Helmut Marko, who is now 82.

If Formula One can go ahead and lead in the change, it not just has a place to exist in the future but also a clear purpose in demonstrating to others, ‘Come on, do the same’ — Sebastian Vettel

Vettel recognised the apparent clash between tackling climate change and Formula One, which has 24 races around the world and requires significant air travel for all those involved.

He said solutions must be targeted, such as:

synthetic fuel;

the sport’s 2030 net zero carbon emissions quest; and

travelling sustainably.

“If Formula One can go ahead and lead in the change, it not just has a place to exist in the future but also a clear purpose in demonstrating to others, ‘Come on, do the same’.”

Vettel said he had no regrets about calling time on his driving career.

“I was privileged that I could choose when to stop. I made that decision and I don’t regret it. But hopefully I’ll be around for a while — and I think there’s plenty of time to do different things and keep learning.”

Reuters