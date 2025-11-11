Elkann tells Ferrari drivers to talk less and focus on driving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Speaking after an Olympic sponsorship event in Rome on Monday, John Elkann compared the emotional triumph by the Le Mans 24 Hours winners to the disappointment of Brazil, and appeared to question the F1 team's unity.

Ferrari chair John Elkann told Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on Monday to talk less and concentrate more on driving after a dire weekend for the Italian Formula One team in Brazil.

Ferrari suffered a double retirement in Sao Paulo on Sunday, their third race of the season without the two drivers in the points.

Also at the weekend in Bahrain, Ferrari won the World Endurance Championships for drivers and teams.

Speaking after an Olympic sponsorship event in Rome on Monday, Elkann compared the emotional triumph by the Le Mans 24 Hours winners to the disappointment of Brazil, and appeared to question the F1 team’s unity.

He told reporters the mechanics and engineers were performing their jobs well and had improved the car but “if we look at the rest, it is not up to scratch”.

“We definitely have drivers who need to focus on driving and talk less because we have important races ahead of us and getting second place (in the championship) is not impossible.

“In Bahrain we won the WEC title. When Ferrari is united we get the results.”

Ferrari, close runners-up to McLaren last season, have slipped to fourth in the constructors’ standings, behind champions McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull, and the two drivers have sounded frustrated.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes in January, said after Sunday’s race at Interlagos his dream of driving for Ferrari had also become something of a nightmare.

The Briton has yet to stand on the podium in 21 races, though he did win a sprint in China in March.

Hamilton retired from Sunday’s race just after the halfway mark after two opening lap collisions left him with a severely damaged car. He was handed a five-second penalty for one of them, which he served.

Leclerc was pushed out in a three-way battle for second place with Italian Kimi Antonelli, second for Mercedes, and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

The Monegasque, in his seventh year at Maranello and Ferrari through and through, was fifth and Hamilton seventh in the Saturday sprint race.

Reuters