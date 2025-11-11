Omoda expands local line-up with new C7 SUV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Omoda C7 has touched down in South Africa.

Slotting in between the C5 X Series and range-topping C9, this mid-size Chinese-built SUV aims to steal sales from rivals such as the:

Designed to make a bold statement, the C7 features the marque’s distinctive X-shaped frameless grille, slim LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights and a pronounced front lip spoiler.

The rear is defined by a large roof spoiler with an integrated brake light and Omoda’s signature “thunderbolt” tail lamp clusters.

The entry-level Luxury derivative rides on 19″ alloy wheels and comes standard with a panoramic glass sunroof, powered tailgate and automatically folding side mirrors. The mid-tier Elegance adds red brake calipers, while the flagship SHS gains 20″ alloy wheels. Both of these models also feature front grille illumination.

Huge 15.7" touchscreen infotainment system is standard on all variants. (Omoda)

Inside, the Luxury model comes with a generous list of standard features, including:

black leather upholstery;

a six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat;

multi-colour ambient lighting;

intelligent high-beam assist;

dual-zone climate control with PM 0.3 super filtration; and

a multi-function steering wheel.

Ahead of it sits an 8.88″ digital instrument cluster, while to the left is a huge 15.6″ touchscreen infotainment system that integrates key vehicle, climate and media controls. Compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s paired with a six-speaker sound system.

Standard safety features on the Luxury include:

front, side and curtain airbags;

ISOFIX child seat anchors;

adaptive cruise control;

automatic braking;

lane departure warning;

forward collision warning; and

front and rear parking sensors.

All models get a panoramic glass sunroof. (Omoda)

Step up to the mid-tier Elegance, and you’ll also get:

heated and ventilated front seats;

a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory;

a 540º parking camera;

a 50W wireless charging pad; and

rhythmic mood lighting that syncs with music from the eight-speaker Omoda sound system.

The additional safety kit includes a driver knee and central airbag, along with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems:

blind spot detection;

door opening warning;

rear collision warning;

rear cross-traffic alert;

rear cross-vehicle collision avoidance;

lane change assist;

intelligent active speed limit warning and control;

emergency lane keeping; and

lane departure prevention.

The top-of-the-range SHS plug-in hybrid adds:

front passenger seat massage functionality with electric leg support;

an auto-dimming rearview mirror;

a 12-speaker Omoda sound system.

an external charging indicator light; and

active engine noise control.

The boot offers 614l of space in the Luxury and Elegance models and 537l in the SHS. (Omoda)

Powering the C7 Luxury and Elegance models is a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sending 145kW and 290Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Three driving modes are available: Eco, Normal and Sport.

The C7 SHS employs Omoda’s plug-in hybrid system that pairs a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and 18.4kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack.

Combined system output is 255kW and 525Nm, with an electric-only range of up to 105km. Omoda claims a 30% to 80% recharge in 20 minutes using a 40kW fast charger, or a 25% to 100% top-up in 160 minutes via a 6.6kW charger.

Combined fuel consumption is rated at 4.9l/100km, with CO₂ emissions of 30g/km.

It is now available at dealerships at the following prices:

the Omoda C7 Luxury retails for R539,900;

the Elegance is priced at R589,900; while

the flagship SHS comes in at R689,900.

All three derivatives are sold with a 1-million-kilometre/10-year engine warranty for the first owner and a five-year/75,000km service plan. The Luxury and Elegance are backed by a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, while the C7 SHS extends this to seven years or 200,000km.