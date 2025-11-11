Tesla chair thanks investors for approving Musk’s $878bn pay package

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The approval marks one of the largest compensation votes in corporate history and underscores investor willingness to bet on Elon Musk's leadership as Tesla pursues its next phase of growth.

Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm thanked the electric vehicle maker’s shareholders on Monday for approving CEO Elon Musk’s $878bn (R15,071,861,701,000) pay package.

On Thursday, with 1.94-billion votes, the proposal cleared with more than 75% support, reinforcing Musk’s strategy to transition Tesla into an AI and robotics company.

Shareholders backed the long-term plan despite opposition from proxy firms, signaling confidence in Tesla’s robotaxi and humanoid business ambitions.

Analysts said the win also quells concerns that Musk might shift his focus away from Tesla toward his other ventures.

The package is structured so Musk gains only from value created after the board’s approval date, ensuring the award rewards future growth.