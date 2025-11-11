Tesla’s Model Y programme manager exits alongside Cybertruck head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tesla’s best-selling Model Y’s programme manager, Emmanuel Lamacchia, announced his departure on Sunday after nearly eight years, marking another high-profile exit from Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company.

The departure came hours after the head of Tesla’s Cybertruck programme, Siddhant Awasthi, said he was leaving the company. Awasthi, who started his career at Tesla as an intern eight years ago, played a key role in bringing the stainless-steel pickup to market and recently took over the Model 3 programme.

Lamacchia joined Tesla in 2018 and has spent more than four years overseeing the Model Y programme, managing its production and international rollout across many factories.

“What a journey it’s been, from leading NPI (new product introduction) for Model 3 and Model Y variants to becoming vehicle programme manager for Model Y, the best-selling car in the world,” Lamacchia wrote in a LinkedIn post.

As Tesla pivots toward robotaxis and AI-driven projects, the carmaker has lost several senior programme managers over the past year, including Daniel Ho, credited with the Model 3 launch, and David Zhang, who oversaw Model S and X programmes.

The carmaker posted record deliveries in the third quarter, driven by a rush of US buyers trying to grab a $7,500 (R128,717) tax credit before it expired on September 30. However, analysts expect a sharp slump in the fourth quarter as the incentive for EV purchases vanishes.

Reuters