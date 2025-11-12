Bentley Mulsanne used by King Charles to go under the hammer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 2013 Bentley Mulsanne once used by King Charles III for official engagements as Prince of Wales is set to be auctioned in the UK.

The luxury saloon, which was allocated to the Royal Household in December 2013, will be offered by H&H Classics on December 3 at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire. The car is expected to sell for between £80,000 (R1.8m) and £100,000 (R2.25m).

Finished in Dark Sapphire with a Magnolia leather interior, the Bentley was built to a high specification. Original features include four-wheel air suspension, burr walnut trim and digital radio and TV reception, as well as a power-closing boot lid.

The Mulsanne originally belonged to Bentley’s press and special vehicles department before being assigned to the Royal Family. Photographs show it transporting the then Prince of Wales on numerous occasions.

Despite its royal history, the car has covered just 56,327km and is described as being in excellent condition. It has been under its current ownership since 2023.