FIRST DRIVE | Omoda C7 impresses in some areas, underwhelms in others

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Omoda C7 has been launched in South Africa, and I got to drive it before its debut. It’s available in three specification levels comprising the C7 1.6 TGDI Luxury, Elegance and C7 SHS, the latter model powered by a hybrid powertrain.

With 434 SUV alternatives available to South African buyers, the new Chinese model competes in the R500,000 to R700,000 bracket with 58 other direct alternatives, all of them marketing low cost and family functionality. It’s the Elegance model I’m testing.

The distinctive X-shaped frameless grille and playful LED lights will be the headline-grabbers here, but it’s about what you would expect for this type of car at this sort of price when used as a daily life partner. It slots between the entry-level C5 X series and top-tier C9.

It’s not a dinky car, though. Thanks to a 4,621mm length, 1,673mm height, 1,872mm width and 2,720mm wheelbase, it has enough room to fit four to five passengers. There’s plenty of head, leg and shoulder room in both rows, subscribing to the winning Chinese size-for-buck formula.

The boot offers 614l of space in the Luxury and Elegance models and 590l in the SHS. (Omoda)

The 614l boot with an electric tailgate is capacious and has been loaded with gym equipment, groceries and other lifestyle detritus. The rest of the cabin is typical Chery: minimalist with a colourful 15.6″ infotainment screen that also beams rear images when reversing.

The oblong-shaped steering wheel, however, is odd and something I’m finding problematic to grip and awkward to turn unless the column is lowered — not my ideal driving position.

The standard black leather upholstery on the electric-powered seats and the Alcantara-esque dashboard surfaces add a sheen of luxury to the quarters. Amenities found in our car include a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and more.

Two powertrain options are on offer:

a turbocharged 1.6 l petrol engine developing 145kW and 290Nm and paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission as found in the pair of entry-level cars, including my test unit; or

petrol engine developing 145kW and 290Nm and paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission as found in the pair of entry-level cars, including my test unit; or the plug-in hybrid version with 255kW and 525Nm on tap, with up to 105km of all-electric range.

Cabin minimalism is the new norm and the Omoda C7 follows suit with interesting materials. (OMODA SA)

The conventional engine is punchy enough in real-world applications, but running costs are the priority focus these days. The influx of plug-in hybrids being introduced into the market addresses this issue, while Omoda claims 7.5l/100km for its four-cylinder petrol motor.

I’m not too impressed with the overall refinement of peaky power delivery and the noise levels of the mill, but the efficiency is proving far better than earlier-generation Chery motors. The C7 arrived promising a range of about 525km, and it hasn’t dipped past the 500km mark despite two days of urban driving.

The damping that irons out surface imperfections is another reason to be cheerful, meaning the C7 travels well over long distances. The active cruise control that autonomously reacts to lead vehicles adds to driving peace of mind, and the car is able to thread itself inside lanes with the slightest of touches on the tiller.

Standard safety and 21 driver-assistance systems include electronic stability control, brake assist, electronic stability programme, dual front, front-side, curtain, driver’s knee and front centre airbags.

The boot is capacious for family-sized luggage with electric-operated tailgate. (OMODA SA)

First drive impressions reveal some lingering legacy issues, such as the glitchy infotainment system — but importantly, show how far the Chery group’s next level of products has progressed. The new C7 is a few engine and software tweaks away from being one of the consummate crossover options on sale.

The new Omoda C7 is sold as standard with a 1-million kilometre/10-year engine warranty for the first owner, five-year/75,000km service plan, and five-year/150,000km factory warranty. The hybrid model comes with a seven-year/200,000km factory warranty, and the SHS battery pack is covered by a 10-year/unlimited km warranty for the first owner.

Pricing