Mercedes teases next-generation GLB ahead of December reveal

The new GLB is being subjected to a rather chilling torture test.

Mercedes-Benz has given us a rather chilly first look at its soon-to-be-unveiled GLB. Hidden beneath a layer of snow, the compact SUV is braving the brand’s advanced climatic wind tunnels, which can plunge to an icy –40ºC. A high-powered fan can even simulate blizzards, blasting snowflakes at the test car at speeds of up to 200km/h.

Built on the marque’s latest Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, the second-generation GLB is expected to adopt a more aggressive look with a larger grille (possibly with optional illumination) and sharper headlight clusters, although it’s quite hard to tell with all those ice crystals.

The GLB's luxury interior can be specced with the brand’s wide MBUX Superscreen. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

On top, a new panoramic glass sunroof features an infrared-reflecting outer coating and a low-emissivity inner layer to help reduce cabin heat in summer and improve insulation in winter. Buyers will also be able to choose a version with adjustable transparency – press a button and the glass turns from clear to milky opaque – or an illuminated panel that mimics a starry night sky.

We’ll have to wait for that snow to melt before getting a clear look at the exterior, but the interior is already on full display. Available in five- or seven-seat configurations, the cabin offers more headroom than before. The second row now provides extra legroom and longer thigh support, while the optional third row is easier to access thanks to a wider Easy-Entry adjustment range. The rearmost seats can also be folded flat into the floor when not in use.

The optional third row is easier to access thanks to a wider Easy-Entry adjustment range. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The dashboard closely mirrors the one in the CLA and can be fitted with the brand’s wide MBUX Superscreen that stretches across the fascia. Finished in tan leather, other highlights include circular air vents with a Silver Shadow finish and a floating centre console with wireless smartphone charging and cupholders. A new steering wheel improves ergonomics, bringing back a rocker switch for the limiter and Distronic systems, as well as a physical roller for volume control.

Under the skin, the GLB runs the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System designed to learn and evolve around its driver. Paired with the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment suite, it introduces refreshed welcome animations, Google Maps-based navigation and a virtual AI assistant.

The optional illuminated sunroof lights up to recreate the effect of a starry night sky. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Safety tech is extensive, with Distronic distance control standard in Europe. Supporting hardware includes eight cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a water-cooled high-performance computer capable of handling future updates via over-the-air downloads.

We’ll find out more about the new Mercedes-Benz GLB – and what it looks like – when it’s unveiled on December 8.