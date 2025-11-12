Thailand extends MotoGP contract to 2031

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thailand will continue to host a MotoGP race at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram until at least 2031, the sport and local organisers said on Wednesday.

The race has become a fixture on the calendar since its debut in 2018 and the new agreement extends the contract from 2027.

A Thai government spokesperson said last week the cabinet had approved a budget limit of 3.9 billion baht (R2,040,483,408) for organising the race over the five-year period.

“The Thai GP has only grown into a more and more important, and impressive, event,” said MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in a statement.

“Thailand and Southeast Asia are key for MotoGP. Our sport is already popular with a sizeable audience and there remains so much potential for us to grow even more.”

Reuters