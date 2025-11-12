Thailand extends MotoGP contract to 2031

Thailand will continue to host a MotoGP race at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram until at least 2031, the sport and local organisers said on Wednesday.
The race has become a fixture on the calendar since its debut in 2018 and the new agreement extends the contract from 2027.
A Thai government spokesperson said last week the cabinet had approved a budget limit of 3.9 billion baht (R2,040,483,408) for organising the race over the five-year period.
“The Thai GP has only grown into a more and more important, and impressive, event,” said MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in a statement.
“Thailand and Southeast Asia are key for MotoGP. Our sport is already popular with a sizeable audience and there remains so much potential for us to grow even more.”
