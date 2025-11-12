Think trucks slow you down? How they actually keep you safe this festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Truck drivers must navigate far more than distance; they must also adhere to an intricate web of rules covering licensing, permits, vehicle and load safety, and general traffic laws. Stock photo.

The festive season brings an abundance of vehicles on South Africa’s roads — including trucks. While their presence may sometimes seem annoying (because motorists believe trucks clog up the roads and cause accidents), legally operated trucks should be the least of road users’ worries.

This is because truck driving in South Africa is a highly regulated occupation. Truck drivers must navigate far more than distance; they must also adhere to an intricate web of rules covering licensing, permits, vehicle and load safety and general traffic laws.

These are primarily governed by the National Road Traffic Act and standards set by the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI). These rules are designed to safeguard every road user.

Truck drivers must hold a valid professional driving permit (PrPD) in addition to a standard driving licence. A code EC (formerly code 14) licence is typically required for heavy-duty articulated vehicles with a gross vehicle mass exceeding 16,000kg. Drivers also undergo regular medical examinations, and many employers insist on a clean criminal record.

All vehicles must be roadworthy every year and carry a valid certificate of fitness. Drivers are required to conduct thorough pre-trip and post-trip inspections to detect any defects. They must also ensure that mass limits are never exceeded: the maximum permissible mass for a combination of road freight vehicles is 56 tonnes. Every load must be securely fastened before the journey begins.

Driving hours (not exceeding 15 hours per day) are stipulated in the NBCRFLI collective agreement and are regulated by the Labour Relations Act. But responsible operators are mindful of the dangers of driver fatigue, and they do their utmost to avoid it.

“Transport operators in South Africa must allow an employee at least nine consecutive hours for rest in any period of 24 hours, calculated from the time the employee commences work on any day,” says City Logistics CEO Ryan Gaines.

“Like all responsible companies, we follow these rules strictly. We insist that drivers take regular breaks and get sufficient rest. Above all, we focus on safety, which doesn’t start on the highway; it starts before the engine turns.”

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, about 2,237 fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022 involved trucks — about 9.4% of all fatal accidents. Strikingly, a third (34.8%) of those incidents involved pedestrians.

The most common infractions are all too familiar — and deadly. Inefficient rest, overloading to cut costs, ignoring speed restrictions and poor vehicle maintenance. Unroadworthy tyres and worn reflectors are silent killers on dark highways, while expired PrDPs or missing cross-border documents can halt an operation entirely.

While regulations must be strictly followed, some leniency exists. Slight overloading (under 2%) is tolerated to allow for weighbridge variances. Trucks may also operate 24 hours a day if proper driver handovers and rest logs are maintained.

Large operators such as City Logistics have a stringent process to recruit drivers and enforce a zero tolerance for reckless driving, requiring meticulous pre- and post-trip checks on every vehicle. Any speeding fines or traffic infringements are the driver’s responsibility. Regular inspections, immediate fault reporting and in-person training foster a safety culture that extends well beyond compliance manuals.

As the year draws to a close and the roads fill with festive traffic, Gaines says it’s worth remembering that the trucks we share the highways with are not a menace but a mark of a well-regulated system keeping the country moving.

“Behind every truck owned by a professional transport operator is a trained professional committed to safety, compliance and precision — often working through the night so that shelves stay stocked and gifts arrive on time.”