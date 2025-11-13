Audi unveils R26 Concept before 2026 Formula One debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Audi has pulled the covers off the car that will mark its long-awaited entry into Formula One.

The Audi R26 Concept, revealed at the brand’s Experience Centre in Munich, offers the first glimpse of what the team’s 2026 race car will look like when it lines up on the grid in Melbourne, Australia, in March.

The concept wears a clean, geometric livery that blends seamlessly with the car’s bodywork. Its titanium, carbon black and Audi red colour palette is punctuated by red rings — a distinctive look the company says reflects its new design philosophy built around four ideas: clear, technical, intelligent and emotional.

“We are implementing a unifying design language that draws together every aspect of our organisation,” says Audi chief creative officer Massimo Frascella.

The driver line-up will pair veteran Nico Hülkenberg with newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto. (Audi)

“This makes the Formula One project a pioneer for the new brand identity, which will be rolled out in the future for the F1 team and Audi as a whole.”

To prepare for its F1 debut, Audi took full control of Switzerland’s Sauber Group earlier this year, paving the way for Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to join as an investor.

The Formula One operation is being led by two familiar faces from the paddock — former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto and ex-Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley — who report directly to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

The driver line-up will pair experience with youth. Veteran Nico Hülkenberg will share the garage with Brazilian newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto.

The titanium, carbon black and Audi red colour palette is punctuated by red rings. (Audi)

“By entering the pinnacle of motorsport, Audi is making a clear, ambitious statement,” says Döllner.

“It is the next chapter in the company’s renewal. Formula One will be a catalyst for the change towards a leaner, faster and more innovative Audi.”

He adds that the brand’s ambitions go well beyond participation.

“We are not entering Formula One just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know you don’t become a top team in Formula One overnight. It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo. By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”