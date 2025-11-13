Haval updates Jolion Pro with new styling and interior tweaks

Haval has refreshed its Jolion Pro with a range of exterior and interior updates.
First and foremost, a new black styling package adds a stealthy smoked finish to the vehicle’s radiator grille, window trim and rear diffuser.
The cabin has been improved with the addition of enhanced wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, voice command functionality, a more efficient 50W wireless charging pad and USB Type-C charging ports as well as a “thicker sportier” steering wheel.
As before, Jolion Pro Premium, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models are powered by a 105kW/210Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine meshed to a seven-speed double clutch transmission.
In the more potent S Ultra Luxury model this unit is tweaked to deliver 130kW and 270Nm of torque.
The flagship HEV Ultra Luxury features a frugal hybrid powertrain merging a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. According to Haval, this powertrain sends a total system output of 140kW and 375Nm to the front wheels via the firm’s proprietary Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.
Now available at Haval dealers, pricing for the new updated Jolion Pro line-up is:
Premium: R392,150
Super Luxury: R428,950
Ultra Luxury: R466,450
S Ultra Luxury: R500,450
HEV Ultra Luxury: R521,450
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.
