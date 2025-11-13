Haval updates Jolion Pro with new styling and interior tweaks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Haval has refreshed its Jolion Pro with a range of exterior and interior updates.

First and foremost, a new black styling package adds a stealthy smoked finish to the vehicle’s radiator grille, window trim and rear diffuser.

The cabin has been improved with the addition of enhanced wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, voice command functionality, a more efficient 50W wireless charging pad and USB Type-C charging ports as well as a “thicker sportier” steering wheel.

Window trim and rear diffuser also wear a black finish. (Haval)

As before, Jolion Pro Premium, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models are powered by a 105kW/210Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine meshed to a seven-speed double clutch transmission.

In the more potent S Ultra Luxury model this unit is tweaked to deliver 130kW and 270Nm of torque.

The flagship HEV Ultra Luxury features a frugal hybrid powertrain merging a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. According to Haval, this powertrain sends a total system output of 140kW and 375Nm to the front wheels via the firm’s proprietary Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.

One of the key interior updates is enhanced wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. (Haval)

Now available at Haval dealers, pricing for the new updated Jolion Pro line-up is:

Premium: R392,150

Super Luxury: R428,950

Ultra Luxury: R466,450

S Ultra Luxury: R500,450

HEV Ultra Luxury: R521,450

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.