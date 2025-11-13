Martin returns for Valencia finale after injury-plagued season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year’s MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will make his long-awaited return to the track for the season finale after being declared fit for this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, his team Aprilia announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has endured a nightmare title defence, missing several rounds and managing to complete just four races as injuries from pre-season testing and crashes in Qatar and Japan decimated his campaign.

Martin suffered a collapsed lung and bruised ribs in Qatar, while his crash in Japan required collarbone surgery that kept him sidelined for multiple rounds. As he watched from the sidelines, Ducati’s Marc Marquez claimed his crown.

With Martin absent for much of the season, Aprilia shifted their focus to his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, with the Italian now on the verge of sealing third place in the championship behind the Márquez brothers, Marc and Gresini Racing’s Alex.

“I can’t wait to be back with the team. I’m happy with the way the team is working, and I congratulate Aprilia and Marco on the results they’ve achieved,” Martin had said earlier this week.

“My goal now is to start preparing in the best possible way for next season. Now, it doesn’t make sense to talk about results.

“The important thing is to put in the laps and gather information. I want to grow together with the team so that we’re ready for 2026.”

Martin’s return caps a turbulent year that also saw him embroiled in a contract dispute with Aprilia after announcing his intention to leave before the 2026 season, though he later committed to the Italian outfit.

KTM Tech3’s Maverick Vinales and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez have also been declared fit after their injuries.

Reuters