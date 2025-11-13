Toyota opens new US battery plant, confirms $10bn investment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota Motor said on Wednesday it had begun production at its $13.9bn (R237.3bn) North Carolina battery plant as it ramps up hybrid production and confirmed plans to invest $10bn (R170.7bn) over five years in US manufacturing.

The Japanese carmaker first announced the plan in December 2021 to produce batteries for its hybrid and electric vehicles. Batteries from the plant are set to power hybrid versions of the Camry, Corolla Cross, RAV4 and a yet-to-be-announced all-electric three-row battery EV. The plant is producing hybrid batteries for factories in Kentucky and a Mazda Toyota joint venture in Alabama.

“Over the next five years, we are planning an additional investment of $10bn (R170.7bn) in the US to further grow our manufacturing capabilities, bringing our total investment in this country to over $60bn (R1.02-trillion),” said Toyota Motor North America president Ted Ogawa.

Toyota’s 11th US factory, on a 749-hectare site, will be able to produce 30GWh annually at full capacity and house 14 battery production lines for plug-in hybrids and full EVs. It will eventually employ 5,000 workers.

Last month in Japan, Us President Donald Trump said Toyota planned a $10bn investment in the US. “Go out and buy a Toyota,” Trump said. He has been critical of Japanese and other auto imports and imposed hefty tariffs on imported vehicles.

Toyota has been one of the slowest carmakers to move to full EVs but has rapidly moved to convert its best-selling vehicles to hybrids.

“We know there is no single path to progress,” Ogawa said on Wednesday. “That’s why we remain committed to our multi-pathway approach, offering fuel-efficient petrol engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electronics and fuel cell electronics.”

Other carmakers like Volkswagen have said they will add more hybrids as the Trump administration has rescinded EV tax credits and eliminated penalties that incentivised EV sales.

Transportation secretary Sean Duffy said at the event the administration plans to soon propose to ease fuel economy standards, saying prior rules were too aggressive.

Duffy in January signed an order to direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to rescind fuel economy standards issued under President Joe Biden for the 2022-2031 model years that had aimed to drastically reduce fuel use for cars and trucks.

