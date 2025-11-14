Cadillac runs Imola test with Perez at the wheel of 2023 Ferrari

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sergio Perez drove a Formula One car for the first time in almost a year on Thursday, with the Mexican testing for Cadillac at Italy’s Imola circuit in a 2023 Ferrari.

Cadillac do not have a previous car of their own but will be using Ferrari engines when they debut next season as Formula One’s 11th team, with a lineup of Perez and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas.

Photos published online showed an all-black car running unbranded at the circuit. Perez wore black overalls and helmet.

The Mexican told Reuters earlier in the week that the session, his first since his last race for Red Bull in December 2024, was important for the team to practise procedures, refine the simulator and prepare for future race weekends.

“It’s basically just a time for us to be able to get together with the engineers and mechanics, start working all together, and start talking the same language,” said the experienced Mexican.

“I’m curious to find out how many laps my neck will do before it gets destroyed,” he added with a smile. “But it’s great. It’s a great test and a great way to finish the year before getting back in the car next year.”

Bottas, also 35 and a multiple race winner, has also had a year away from racing after leaving Sauber but is Mercedes’ reserve and attending Grands Prix.

