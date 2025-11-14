Ferrari crowned most valuable team on F1 grid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrari is the most valuable of the 10 franchises in Formula One, according to Sportico's latest team valuations published on Thursday.

Ferrari checked in at $6.4bn (R109.09bn), and the 10 teams on the F1 grid combine to exceed $34bn (R579.57bn) in total valuation as per Sportico’s methodology.

The average F1 franchise value is now higher than the average value of a Major League Baseball (MLB) club, Sportico found. F1’s $3.42bn (R58.29bn) average valuation clears MLB’s average of $2.82bn (R47.73bn), behind only the NFL and NBA in average franchise value.

“The 10 teams shared total prize money payments of $1.27bn (R21.65bn) in 2024, up from $1.22bn (R20.8bn) the previous year,” Sportico reported.

The least valuable team, Haas, was still worth $1.68bn (R28.64bn), more than Sportico’s valuation of the Milwaukee Brewers ($1.63bn or R27.78bn). (Rudy Carezzevoli)

“The distributions consider the previous year’s finish by teams on the track in the constructor standings, as well as the current year’s revenue of Formula One. Title-winning teams and teams that finished in the top three over the past decade are eligible for additional payments. Ferrari gets an additional bonus that runs into the tens of millions of dollars because of its historical standing in the sport.”

After Ferrari, Mercedes came in second with a $5.88bn (R100.25bn) valuation, followed by McLaren (R80.64bn) and Red Bull Racing (R73.65bn), the home of four-time defending champion Max Verstappen.

