JLR’s UK production returns to normal after weeks-long cyber-shutdown

Jaguar Land Rover said on Friday its manufacturing operations had returned to normal after a cyberattack forced a six-week halt at its UK plants, disrupting supply chains and costing the carmaker hundreds of millions of pounds.

The British luxury carmaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, resumed production in October after a phased restart, after the shutdown of systems in early September to contain the incident.

Below are key facts about the incident and its impacts:

Britain’s economy barely expanded in the third quarter, held back in part by the cyberattack at JLR;

JLR has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day;

there is no evidence of customer data theft; only some internal data was affected;

JLR reports Q2 cyberattack-related costs of £196m (R4.42bn);

the disruption hit JLR’s sales in Q2, with wholesales down 24% year on year and retail sales falling 17%; and

the company introduced supplier financing measures to ease cashflow pressures during the stoppage

Reuters