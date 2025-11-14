Refreshed Volvo XC60 range arrives in Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volvo's XC60 B5 Core and T8 Plus get aluminium-look roof rails, grille and window trim, while the B5 Plus and T8 Ultra adopt a stealthier Glossy Black finish.

The facelifted Volvo XC60 is now on sale in South Africa.

Compared to the outgoing model the new XC60 stands out with a reworked air intake, standard LED headlights, an updated Volvo “iron mark” badge, dark-tinted taillight clusters and new wheel designs (18-inch on the B5 Core, 19-inch on the B5 and T8 Plus, and 20-inch on the T8 Ultra).

Three new exterior hues — Forest Lake, Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red — join the colour palette.

A panoramic sunroof is standard across the range, apart from the B5 Core where it remains an option.

The rear now features a set of dark-tinted taillight clusters. (Volvo)

Inside, the XC60 gains new premium materials and decorative inlays. The B5 Core features sporty Metal Mesh inserts, while the rest of the line-up can be optioned with Natural Wood or White Wood finishes. An Orrefors crystal gear selector is fitted to the B5 Plus, T8 Plus and T8 Ultra.

Ventilated Nappa leather upholstery is available on these models too, while Navy Herringbone Textile can be specified as a standalone alternative. All models, including the B5 Core, can be optioned with Nordico Vinyl.

The B5 Core has a manually adjustable passenger seat; the rest of the range offers power adjustment and memory functions for both front seats. Heated seats (front and rear), a power tailgate, climate control, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry are standard across the line-up.

Also new are redesigned cupholders, an upgraded wireless charger, laminated glass and enhanced air purification.

The XC60 T8 Ultra rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. (Volvo)

A key part of the update is Volvo’s new-generation infotainment system. Faster and more responsive, the 11.2-inch free-standing touchscreen now offers 21% higher pixel density for improved sharpness. Integrated Google services and over-the-air updates help keep software current, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster presents key driving information clearly. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and two USB Type-C ports are also included.

A High Performance audio system is standard on the B5 Core, B5 Plus and T8 Plus, with the Harman Kardon system available as an upgrade. The T8 Ultra comes standard with the Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system, which is also optional on the B5 Plus and T8 Plus.

Faster and more responsive, the 11.2-inch free-standing touchscreen now offers 21% higher pixel density for improved sharpness. (Volvo)

Driver assistance tech is generous. Even the entry-level B5 Core includes adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation, front and rear park assist, a park assist camera, hill-start assist and hill descent control. The B5 Plus, T8 Plus and T8 Ultra add Pilot Assist, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning and mitigation, a 360º camera and side park assist.

Passive safety features include front airbags, side impact airbags, inflatable curtains, whiplash protection and Isofix anchor points on the outer rear seats.

The XC60 range continues to offer mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Available on Core and Plus trims, the B5 uses a turbocharged 2.0l petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to reduce fuel consumption. With outputs of 183kW and 350Nm, it manages the 0–100km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds. Volvo claims 7.6l/100km on the combined cycle. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard.

The XC60 range continues to offer mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. (Volvo)

The T8 plug-in hybrid models use a 340kW/709Nm Twin Engine set-up combining a turbocharged 2.0l petrol engine with an electric motor. Volvo says the T8 accelerates from 0–100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers up to 81km of electric-only range from its 19 kWh battery. Fuel consumption is listed at 1.8l/100km. The T8 is available in Plus and Ultra trims, both featuring all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic.

Pricing for the new Volvo XC60 range:

B5 Core: R1,058,400;

B5 Plus: R1,116,300;

T8 PHEV Plus: R1,460,800; and

T8 PHEV Ultra: R1,500,700.

All variants are sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan. On T8 models, the hybrid battery is covered for eight years/160,000km.