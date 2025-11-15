Alex Marquez eases to sprint victory at Valencia Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez led from the start to comfortably win the 13-lap Valencia Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, leaving runner-up Pedro Acosta behind by more than one second.

Marquez, who is second in the season’s standings behind champion and brother Marc Marquez, has won two sprint races in a row. KTM’s Acosta, who was more than 1.4 seconds behind with four laps to go, tried to make up some ground but ended 1.149 seconds slower.

VR46 Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio came in third, 2.637 seconds behind Alex Marquez, while Raul Fernandez narrowly beat Marco Bezzecchi to finish fourth.

SA’s Brad Binder finished fifth.

Reuters