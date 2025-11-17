Motoring

BYD plans to double its European sales network by end-2026

A BYD Seal car in a store in Milan, Italy. Picture: REUTERS
BYD’s European sales more than tripled to 80,807 vehicles in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, after the carmaker began selling plug-in hybrids as well as fully electric cars.

China’s biggest carmaker BYD is planning to double its sales network in Europe by the end of next year, a senior executive said on Monday, as part of an aggressive push into the continent’s market.

“By the end of 2025, we will be present with 1,000 points of sale in Europe, and next year we’re going to double (that),” Maria Grazia Davino, regional MD for Europe at BYD, said at an event in Frankfurt.

“In line with successful competitors, we need to have proximity and win proximity to the European customers,” Davino, in charge of BYD’s business in German-speaking countries, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, said.

BYD has a “long-term localisation strategy” for Europe, where the carmaker is already present in 29 markets, Davino said, pointing to the carmaker’s soon-to-be-opened plant in Hungary, its first on the continent.

In addition, BYD is planning a second factory in Turkey and is also weighing a third production site in Europe, with Spain emerging as a top contender.

BYD’s European sales more than tripled to 80,807 vehicles in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, after the carmaker began selling plug-in hybrids as well as fully electric cars.

“Localising in a mature region like Europe is a very important project. It requires knowledge, dedication, investments and resources at all levels,” Davino said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Many Joburgers in the dark as rain wreaks havoc with power supply

2

WATCH | ‘We fed them, for crying out loud’: Errol Musk denies black oppression during apartheid

3

ANC to announce metro mayor candidates before elections, provides selection guidelines

4

Bangladesh asks India to hand over Hasina, former minister Kamal

5

Women for Change gets hefty donation from Amanda du Pont

Related Articles