Ford partners With Amazon to offer certified pre-owned cars online

The Dearborn, Michigan-based carmaker and the tech company said customers will be able to shop a participating dealer's inventory of used vehicles directly through Amazon.

Amazon shoppers can browse and buy Ford vehicles on the e-commerce platform starting on Monday, joining Hyundai in adding online options for customers who want to avoid dealership lots.

The program is focused on Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas to start, and will initially offer only certified pre-owned vehicles, which are used models that pass rigorous inspections and are sold with specific warranties.

Carmakers have been trying to provide smoother, online-focused shopping experiences for those wary of spending hours in dealerships. Tesla sells electric vehicles directly to consumers online, while Ford and General Motors are bound by US state laws to sell through franchise dealers.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has said Tesla’s direct sales model affords it a significant cost advantage. Under his leadership, Ford has expanded online availability for customers, especially on electric models.

Hyundai in late 2023 said it would sell new models on Amazon, becoming the first carmaker to do so. Ford is the second car company to offer its models on the platform, a spokesperson for Amazon Autos said.

Ford said 160 to 180 dealers expressed interest in the program, and about 20 are in the process of launching sales through Amazon. Customers can complete their purchase online, but must pick up their vehicles from their selected dealer.

Reuters