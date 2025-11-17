SA’s first electromobility qualification expected to roll out soon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The main aim is for a nationally recognised and accredited qualification for new energy vehicle technicians.

Experts and key industry stakeholders met on Wednesday to shape South Africa’s first nationally recognised electromobility occupational qualification.

The initiative is led by the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSeta) and appointed by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations to be developed in collaboration with the industry body the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

Discussions in the virtual meeting attended by 39 experts, including several OEM representatives and education industry trade associations, focused on a practical, targeted electric vehicle (EV) and mobility skills training programme to meet industry needs.

Though EV sales in South Africa are still low, the numbers and options are rising rapidly. In 2024, ninety models across 20 brands were available to South African consumers, with more slated for introduction in 2026.

Commentary from the first meeting was positive.

“This is a vital step in ensuring that technicians are properly trained to manage high-voltage battery systems, diagnostics and safety protocols,” RMI national training director Louis van Huyssteen said.

“South Africa is poised to follow global trends as new energy vehicles become the industry norm. This qualification is a major step forward,” said Brandon Cohen, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.

“It opens the door for new specialist skills that will futureproof our industry and complement existing trade qualifications such as motor mechanic and auto electrician.”

Sector training authority and automotive industry bodies have begun consultations on an electric vehicle training qualification. (SEAN UTHUM)

“EV readiness isn’t just about technology — it’s about people. We need clear competence standards and a way for existing artisans to bridge safely into this new environment,” said Hendrik Griesel of the SA Motor Body Repairers Association.

“While challenges exist in the alignment of training needs between merSeta, OEMs and the aftermarket, we look forward to the next session where we hope to finalise the scoping and profiling,” said Tyre Equipment Parts Association chairperson Johan van der Merwe.

The qualification aligns with the department of trade, industry and competition’s EV white paper and the department of higher education and training’s vision to strengthen centres of specialisation at technical vocational education and training colleges.

“It’s encouraging to see industry, government and education working in unison to futureproof our skills base,” said Mkhululi Mlota, chief director for vehiclesat the department of trade, industry and competition.

Andrew Young – director: eNtsa; Akshay Lakhani – group specialist: controls, automation & EV systems; Andrew de Vries – director: uYilo e-Mobility programme; Nandi Matomela, department executive: corporate affairs, Isuzu Motors SA; Vuyolwethu Mostert – programme co-ordinator: uYilo e-Mobility programme; and Lumka Nyamela: CSR co-ordinator, Isuzu Motors SA. (ISUZU SA)

Isuzu SA

Elsewhere this week, commercial vehicle brand Isuzu Motors SA donated a pair of Isuzu NPR 400 and FTR 850 electric trucks to Nelson Mandela University (NMU) with similar aims of fostering collaboration between industry and academia to upskill students on the evolving technologies and trends in the motor sector.

The trucks were converted at the company’s vehicle conversion and distribution centre in Gqeberha in 2019 by an Australian-based company.

“This is particularly important as our focus is to help improve the quality of education and equip young people with the requisite skills for the future world of work,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, executive vice-president for corporate services at the company.

“Students from different faculties will gain valuable exposure with these EVs. They will be familiar with the battery management systems, high-voltage battery packs and high-torque motors,” said Andrew Young, engineering director at NMU.