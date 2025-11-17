SA’s Jordan Pepper joins BMW M Motorsport as works driver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pepper will compete in the BMW M4 GT3 EVO, becoming the third South African in the manufacturer’s roster alongside brothers Sheldon and Kelvin van der Linde.

South African racer Jordan Pepper has signed with BMW M Motorsport and will step into a works driver role for the 2026 season.

BMW said further details about Pepper’s racing programme will be confirmed at a later stage.

Pepper arrives with an extensive résumé in GT racing. This year he claimed victory at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and remained in contention for the DTM title until the final round in his first full season in the series. He also finished runner-up in the 2025 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, narrowly behind Kelvin van der Linde and Charles Weerts, and matched that result in the 2024 Endurance Cup.

His past achievements include winning the GTD-PRO class at the 2024 IMSA finale Petit Le Mans, a Bathurst 12 Hour victory in 2020 and the 2021 GT World Challenge America crown. Earlier in his career, he clinched the 2014 Volkswagen Scirocco R Cup Germany title.

Reflecting on the move, Pepper said: “It’s very exciting to begin a new chapter of my career with BMW M Motorsport.

“In South Africa, BMW is a very prestigious brand that I grew up with and always admired. My path into professional racing in Europe, however, took me through other manufacturers. Now I have the opportunity to drive for BMW M Motorsport, and I’m extremely excited about it. Over the years, I’ve seen how strong they are as competitors, and now I’m looking forward to driving the BMW M4 GT3 EVO for the first time.

“I know that adapting to a new car is always a challenge, and I’ll need to get used to the car over the winter but I generally like this type of car, as I’ve spent much of my career in similar cars. I can’t wait to work with all the great drivers at BMW M Motorsport – including, of course, Sheldon and Kelvin van der Linde. We’ve known each other since we were kids and are good friends. We’ve always dreamed of winning races together. Now we’re with the same manufacturer, and hopefully, we’ll get the chance to make that dream come true someday.”