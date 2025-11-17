VW to present investment plans in new year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen plans to give details on its spending plans next year, the German carmaker said on Friday, declining to comment on a media report that the supervisory board had postponed signing off on the plans due to doubts.

After a supervisory board meeting, a spokesperson said management told the board about the status of long-term planning among other things.

The person said Volkswagen, which is struggling with US tariffs, the costly shift to electric cars and competition from China, would give details of its investment plans alongside the release of its 2025 annual report, due in the spring.

On Thursday, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported the supervisory board had delayed approving the investment package for future models and production sites.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Previously, Europe’s biggest carmaker had routinely issued long-term financial planning reports. Recently it has been less forthcoming given the difficult market conditions.

Reuters