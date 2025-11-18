Chery and other Chinese models in SA awarded five-star safety ratings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The refreshed Chery Tiggo 7 sports a new diamond-effect radiator grille with LED headlamps.

The latest round of the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) tests have awarded five-star safety ratings to the latest Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro models. The two models are on sale in SA.

Euro NCAP evaluates protection for adults and children, impact on pedestrians and the presence of safety technology to assist buyers to make informed decisions about vehicle safety.

The Chery Tiggo 7 CSH earned high scores across all four assessment categories, scoring:

82% in adult occupant protection;

85% for child occupant protection;

80% for vulnerable road user protection; and

78% for the safety assist systems.

The 167mm longer, 2mm wider and 19mm taller Chery Tiggo 8 scored equal points to its more compact cousin.

Chery’s journey to high scores had setbacks, though. Euro NCAP initially assessed the two models in July 2025 and awarded them four-star ratings, citing manufacturing issues that led to the side curtain airbag deploying incorrectly and failing to provide full protection to rear seat occupants.

Additional tests were performed to assess the third-row seats of the seven-seat Tiggo 8, according to Euro NCAP. The two models achieved the sought-after five-star rating in the subsequent assessment after addressing the deficiencies.

The Tiggo 9 SUVs the company crashed into each other in South Africa to demonstrate crashworthiness. (CHERY SA)

Africa’s first real-world dual-vehicle collision test saw two identical Chery Tiggo 9 SUVs collide in a 50% offset head-on impact at 50 km/h in South Africa in August.

The test mirrors one of the country’s most dangerous real-world crash scenarios, addressing the nation’s high rate of fatal head-on collisions.

Part of Chery’s 2025 Global Safety Challenges, the trial showcases the Tiggo 9’s advanced passive and active safety systems built to meet global five-star standards.

“South Africa buyers are increasingly looking for vehicles that offer the right mix of affordability, technology and safety. For many families the combination adds real value to everyday use,” said Refiloe Mokoena, product manager at Chery SA.

Other Chinese five-star scorers sold in SA

As more Chinese brands enter the local market, others are establishing themselves. Alternative models and brands that also did well during the latest round of Euro NCAP and sold locally include:

Omoda C9 — Chery sub-brand focusing on the higher end of the market.

— Chery sub-brand focusing on the higher end of the market. Jaecoo J7 — Chery subsidiary crossover range featuring turbo-petrol motors, and with the five-star scoring plug-in hybrid derivative. Localrange debut was in April 2024.

Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9 PHEVS (Supplied)

BYD Dolphin Surf — the most affordable electric hatch launched in SA in September.

— the most affordable electric hatch launched in SA in September. MG MGS5 EV — not on sale in SA, but it is the full-electric cousin of the recently launched MG ZS Pro.

— not on sale in SA, but it is the full-electric cousin of the recently launched MG ZS Pro. BYD Sealion 6 — range of mid-size crossovers powered by petrol-electric-hybrid engine and launched in SA in April.