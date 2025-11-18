Motoring

Russian gas giant Gazprom acquires stake in luxury carmaker Aurus

Aurus produces small batches of luxury cars in Russia, which are used by senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. (SOPA Images)

A unit of Russian gas giant Gazprom has acquired a 51% stake in Russian luxury carmaker Aurus, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to shareholders.

The deal, worth about 13bn roubles (R2.75 billion), was closed this summer and included 36% previously owned by Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun fund and part of a stake held by Russian state research institute Nami, the sources said.

Aurus produces small batches of luxury cars in Russia, which are used by senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

The company had planned to launch cheaper models at a factory in St Petersburg, formerly owned by Toyota.

Reuters

